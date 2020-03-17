"I Have A Skin Condition" Lizzie Slams Rumours That She Takes Instructions From Producers Via An Earpiece

Lizzie has slammed rumours that she takes instructions from producer via an earpiece, revealing she has a skin condition to the Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge.

There was talk that during her first dinner party, Lizzie was wearing an earpiece and was being fed things to say by MAFS producers.

Defending the claims, Lizzie has revealed she has photo sensitivity due to all of the harsh lighting.

That's something we didn't know!

