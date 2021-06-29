Big Brother evictee Ari Kimber joined the Hit Network's Gawndy & Maz this morning, fresh out of the house and he had some choice words to say about the remaining housemate!

Not only that, but he cleared up Channel 7 mole rumours and revealed why he was chosen for the show.

Ari also confessed who he thinks has NO chance when it comes to winning the money and we found out if he will be voting!

He really didn't hold back with how he's feeling either. Like, reeeeeally didn't hold back.

Missed the chat? Here's what Ari had to say about mole rumours and how he feels about the remaining housemates:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: