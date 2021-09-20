I Got A Text That Said We Have A Start Date For Love Island Australia!

If you're ready to fall in love with the nation's sexiest singles, we are stoked to tell you we have an air date for Love Island Australia 2021 locked in!

But first, this season was supposed to be filming in Queensland's Port Douglas, but due to the border closures, producers had to pivot quicker than you can say my type on paper! So now, the show will be set in the Northern Rivers in NSW.

That's not the only change! We have a new narrator in the form of comedian Stephen Mullan.

Now, for a recap on how it all works: The Islanders are all hoping to find romance, passion and “the one” where they couple up, stay together, and win over the hearts of the public, all while surviving the temptations of beautiful bombshells entering the villa!

At the end of the series, the winning couple as voted by the public are handed a pot of money to start their new lives together, but there’s a very big catch: one partner gets the whole say in either sharing the money 50/50 – or walking away with the lot, like a love rat. Were they after love or the money all along?

So, when can you get your first look at season 3's first islanders? Don't miss Love Island Australia on October 4 at 9pm after The Block on Channel 9 and 9Now!

