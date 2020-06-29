I Go Ooo Ooo You Go Ahh Ahh Because The Veronicas Are Dropping New Music Friday

I take back EVERYTHING I have ever said about the year 2020, because it has finally delivered! We are being gifted brand new music from The Veronicas.

Ok, ok I need to settle down. So there was a little speculation that The Veronicas might be releasing something soon after it was announced that both our Queens, Jess & Lisa Origliasso would be joining Boy George on The Voice, and that they would be headlining a COVID friendly drive-in concert.

Usually, when someone is doing that much publicity, it’s usually because something new is coming, and it is! They have made some big announcements on their socials.

This Friday they are dropping their song ‘Biting My Tongue’ on Friday, AND on top of that, they have confirmed that it’s not just a one-off single, but their fourth studio album is on its way and it’s called ‘Human.’

Now we can rest easy knowing that the second half of 2020 is going to be MUCH better than the first half.

We've done the impossible, and made a list of their top 5 songs:

