I Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This But Lasagne Garlic Bread Is A Thing

After scrolling through the captivating labyrinth that is Reddit, I stumbled across something as tongue in cheek as it is delicious.

We’ve all heard the term LGBT, which has long been one of the identifiers and an acronym of the LGBTQIA community, standing for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender. Well, I have recently discovered that the LGBTQIA community have given the term a double meaning and honestly, I am all about it.

Apparently, LGBT also stands for ‘Lasagne Garlic Bread Time’, which firstly, I thought was just a LOL, but I quickly discovered is an actual thing and it looks bloody delicious.

This wonderful combination of mouth-watering Italian is the best thing since, well, non-lasagne garlic bread and I was determined to find out where this delightful concept originated.

From what I can tell, a meme circulated YONKS ago and has since been making the rounds through social media, reappearing and trending again very recently which just so happens to coincide with pride month.

The idea of a particular time dedicated to cooking and demolishing a garlic bread, lasagne hybrid is one of the greatest things I’ve heard this year and I simply need to find the person behind the concept to ask them one thing.

When exactly is Lasagne garlic bread time?

So plz, if you know this person and you think they’d enjoy the clout, let us know in the comments, because thank you for this gift.

Just so everyone else can share in our joy, we have gone ahead and linked through to a lasagne garlic bread recipe courtesy of Taste.com.au.

You’re welcome.

