I Dare You To Buy This Vampire Mansion In Utah With A Really Creepy Wine Cellar
Are you in the market for a vampire mansion with a creepy wine cellar? GREAT! I have just the place for you.
Zillow have posted a mansion for sale in Utah...and it looks like it's come straight out of a vampire movie.
This 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom home estimated to be worth over $4 million AUD comes fit with a theatre room, lagoon pool and a wine cellar which could probably summon the dead.
Here's some proof of what this vampire house looks like inside:
Look at that pool though:
Would you dare to sleep here?
Care for a wine in this creepy cellar?
Want to check out the house for yourself? Have a look here!
