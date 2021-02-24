I Dare You To Buy This Vampire Mansion In Utah With A Really Creepy Wine Cellar

Are you in the market for a vampire mansion with a creepy wine cellar? GREAT! I have just the place for you.

Zillow have posted a mansion for sale in Utah...and it looks like it's come straight out of a vampire movie.

This 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom home estimated to be worth over $4 million AUD comes fit with a theatre room, lagoon pool and a wine cellar which could probably summon the dead.

Here's some proof of what this vampire house looks like inside:

Look at that pool though:

Would you dare to sleep here?

Care for a wine in this creepy cellar?

Want to check out the house for yourself? Have a look here!

