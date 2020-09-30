'I Am Woman' Aussie Singer Helen Reddy Has Passed Away

It's a sad day for Australian music today with the family of Australian singer Helen Reddy confirming the star has passed away.

Helen was 78 years old and had recently celebrated the release of the film all about her life and named after her iconic song 'I Am Woman'.

Helen had been living with dementia in a nursing home in Los Angeles. Her children Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers wrote in a statement o on her official Facebook page; "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

We'll be belting out 'I am strong, I am invincible, I am woman' in your honor today Helen.

