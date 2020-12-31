Husk Bakery Delivering the Goods

Husk Bakery is super unique as you may not find it in the same spot everyday. In fact, you'll find it on wheels visiting your favourite locations in Canberra.

Originally found at the Farmer's Markets on the weekends, they now offer a moving bakery so each day you can get the goods. They bake the most delicious croissants, kronuts, scrolls and a fantastic range of bread.

What is really fun about Husk Bakery is that they'll come and visit you. All you have to do is comment on their daily Facebook posts and they might make it out to you! Check out their Facebook page to see where they'll be next!

We recently caught up with the van. Check it out: