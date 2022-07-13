Hunter Teen Pulled To Safety After Falling Down 15 Metre Cliff

Rescue crews including paramedics, police and fire fighters have been praised for the rescue of a teenager who fell down a 15 metre cliff in the Hunter reason.

Emergency services were called out to the Hunter River Reserve at Greta at around 4PM on Tuesday afternoon following reports someone had slipped and fallen down a cliff.

According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, the teen had become “tangled in a tree”.

After arriving at the scene, three paramedics including a critical care paramedic abseiled down the cliff to rescue the teen at around 7PM.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The teen was then pulled up to safety.

Paramedics then transported the teen to Newcastle’s John Hunter Hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Joel De’Zuna commended the efforts of emergency services for the carefully executed rescue.

"The patient was in an extremely precarious position a number of metres from the bottom of the cliff," he said.

"What was already a difficult and complex vertical rescue, became even more difficult as we lost the daylight and it started to rain."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.