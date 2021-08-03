Hunter Teachers Furious Over Redirected Covid-19 Vaccinations

Teachers across the Hunter are "furious" over the government’s decision to postpone the regions appointments in order to redirect Pfizer vaccines to year 12 students in Sydney.

Deemed essential workers, Hunter teachers are concerned they are being left behind due to the re-prioritising schedule focused on the epicentre of the state’s Delta breakout.

Hunter Local News

Alarmed at the rise in case numbers tied to Brisbane schools, NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin Waight said "Year 12 is important, but not as important as the health and safety of staff and students"

"The Department of Education, which is an arm of the state government, has a duty of care to all staff and students." - Jack Galvin Waight

The weekends news that Pfizer vaccines ear marked for the Hunter were to be redistributed to year 12 students left many of the regions teachers in limbo with some receiving a text message on Saturday cancelling their second jab appointments.

The "disgraceful" action from Hunter New England Health and the state government was branded a "massive failure" by state MPs.

Meantime, Premier Gladys Berejiklian holds firm that the decision on vaccine allocation "remain health-expert-led".

"They're decisions that a health department takes...How the vaccines are allocated is not a decision that someone like myself could take" - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

During what is already a stressful time for teachers, the outlook that measures like sanitiser, wiping down shared surfaces and wearing facemasks, just doesn't seem to cut the mustard for the regions essential educators.

