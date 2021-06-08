In a bid to speed up New South Wales' Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, a second mass vaccination site will open in mid-July.

Located in a former Bunnings warehouse in Lake Macquarie, the centre will have the capacity to administer up to 20,000 doses per week.

Following the success of the state's vaccination hub at Homebush, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the centre will cater to the region’s population.

“Our mass vaccination centre at Sydney Olympic Park has vaccinated more than 5,000 people a day already. We are planning to replicate that model in the Hunter region, so we can quickly and safely vaccinate as many people as possible across NSW.” - NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Converting the site has begun at 393 Pacific Hwy, Belmont, and to is expected to employ 100 nurses, 25 pharmacists and 200 additional support staff.

Hunter New England Local Health District's Chief Executive, Michael DiRienzo, said he was delighted to host the state’s second mass vaccination centre in the Hunter.

“I want to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of our staff, and all the contractors, who are helping us to deliver this vaccination centre. It is no small task to transform an empty warehouse into a vaccination centre capable of inoculating thousands every day." - HNELHD Chief Executive Michael DiRienzo

Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered, and bookings will be required.

