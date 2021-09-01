Hunter New England Health Issue Urgent Newcastle Covid Alert

Hunter New England Health have issued a new Covid-19 exposure site alert after NSW tree loppers exposed the region to the virus.

According to Hunter New England Health, clients of Sydney tree lopping business 'Sau Tree Services' "may have been exposed to COVID-19".

As a result, health officials have confirmed new exposure sites overnight within the Hunter region.

New exposure sites include Lake Macquarie medical centre, a local bottle shop, Aldi Raymond Terrace, Coles Cessnock and customers of the tree lopping company.

Aldi was exposed between 6:58PM and 7:58PM on Thursday, August 26 while the Cessnock Coles was exposed between 8:35PM and 8:45PM on Friday, August 27.

The Whitebridge Cellars bottle shop was exposed to the virus between 3:45PM and 3:50PM on Friday, August 27 and 4PM to 4:05PM Saturday, August 28.

Workers from the tree lopping company also visited the Charlestown Medical and Dental Centre between 9AM and 10AM on August 23.

The tree lopping business is believed to have worked in the Hunter region between August 15 and August 31.

According to Hunter New England Health several staff members have since tested positive to the virus.

Hunter New England Health are imploring anyone who has come into contact with the tree lopping service or who have visited any of the new exposure sites to come forward for testing.

"If you engaged this business for their services between the dates above, you may have been exposed to COVID-19," they said.