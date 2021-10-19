Hunter New England Cases Dip Amid Covid Uncertainty As The State Reopens

New South Wales' Covid cases dip as the state recorded 273 new infections on Tuesday and sadly, four deaths.

The Hunter New England has recorded its lowest number of Covid cases in more than three weeks with 35 new infections.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Newcastle Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

There are 13 new cases in the Lake Macquarie LGA, six in the Midcoast, five in Cessnock LGA, four cases in Maitland, four more in Newcastle, two cases in Tamworth, and one in Port Stephens LGA

28 Covid patients are currently hospitalised, with two in intensive care.

Meanwhile, across state 92.1 per cent of people aged 16 and over had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

While in the 12–15-year-old age group, 74.8 per cent have had their first dose, and 35.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

NSW Health have released data from the past seven days indicating that Covid infections are much higher among the younger cohort with 600 children confirmed struck down with the virus.

Meanwhile, the state's top doctor admits there's a lot of uncertainty about what Covid cases will look like over the coming weeks.

Chief health officer Doctor Kerry Chant said infection rates are expected to increase, but we'll have to wait and see.

"There are a lot of uncertainties about what case numbers will do. We would believe they would go up, as we have more interactions. But as I said, it is in the hands of everyone".

"So, the more people who continue to get tested, the more people followed a public health advice, the more people that get vaccinated, all give us protections," she stated at Tuesday health press conference.

"So, we have, to some extent, all of the modelling depends on judging what testing levels are, what the vaccination levels are, what the number of interactions people have.

“But we are expecting it does take a lag. So, we would not be expecting numbers to rise within a two-week period, so next week I will be really interested in what our numbers are," she said.

Currently there are 589 Covid patients admitted to hospital, with 128 people in intensive care, with 69 of those requiring ventilation.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.

There are 13 new cases in the Lake Macquarie LGA, six in the Midcoast, five in Cessnock LGA, four cases in Maitland, four more in Newcastle, two cases in Tamworth, and one in Port Stephens LGA 28 Covid patients are currently hospitalised, with two in intensive care.