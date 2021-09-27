Hunter COVID Cases Hit New Record As Regional Travel Pushed Back

Hunter infections have spiked with the region recording 46 new COVID cases on Monday with 28 linked to known outbreaks.

The infections were reported at Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock, Maitland, Port Stephens and Muswellbrook, amid concerns over a growing number of mystery cases in the Upper Hunter area.

Thirteen people are in hospital in the Hunter, while one is in intensive care.

Meanwhile, some relief with the announcement that Sydneysiders won't be allowed to visit the Hunter until the state hits the 80 per cent double-vaxx target.

Initially planned for when the state hit 70 per cent, regional travel has been set back in a concerted effort to minimise escalating COVID cases across the Hunter.

Premier Glaedys Berejiklian confirmed that only when 80 per cent of NSW residents are double vaccinated will people be able to travel anywhere freely in the state.

It comes after the state's crisis cabinet decided to wait to let Sydneysiders travel to the regions until 80 per cent of the whole state has been double jabbed.

Despite the appointment of dates, the premier said that people shouldn’t see them as “freedom days,” and instead an incentive to get vaccinated.

"The message is if you want to be able to have a meal with friends and welcome people in your home you have to get vaccinated."

"That is a simple message. If you don't and you choose not to that is OK. You will have to wait a long time before you can participate in other [activities], she said.

"We are taking a very conservative approach. We don't want to overwhelm our hospital system." - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

