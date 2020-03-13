Hunter coronavirus update: What's on, what's been cancelled?
Here's the list.
Several events have been either postponed or cancelled across the Hunter in the wake of the latest measures implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Here's the latest:
Knights v Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium (March 14) - GOING AHEAD
Maitland Taste Festival (March 14 & 15) - CANCELLED
Cinema Under The Stars, King Edward Park (March 14) - CANCELLED
Wine Machine, Hunter Valley (March 14) - GOING AHEAD
Newcastle Beerfest (March 21) - CANCELLED
Newcastle Writers Festival (April 3-5) - CANCELLED
Under the Southern Stars, Newcastle (April 19) - POSTPONED