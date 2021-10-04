Hunter Cases Dip As NSW Record 623 New Infections

New South Wales have reported 623 new locally acquired infections and sadly six Covid-related deaths on Monday.

Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed 67.1 per cent of eligible people are now fully vaccinated, while 88.4 per cent have received their first dose.

Expected to reach the 70 per cent vaccine double dose milestone on 6 October, the official “Freedom Day’ is anticipated for October 11 when 80 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile there are some concerns over the 77 new infections in the Illawarra and 59 across Hunter New England regions, putting health authorities on alert, particularly with the long weekend a catalyst for illegal gathering.

A dip from the previous day, where 80 were reported in the region, Hunter’s cases on Monday included 40 locally acquired infections and 26 community transmissions and eight are a mystery.

40 cases were reported between Cessnock and Lake Macquarie, while there were six cases in Paxton, five in Cessnock, four in Kurri Kurri and one each in Aberdare, Cliftleigh, East Branxton, Elrington, Heddon Greta and Weston.

In Lake Macquarie LGA, four cases were reported in Morisset, two each in Valentine, Gateshead and Blacksmiths and one each in Balcolyn, Belmont, Cardiff, Charlestown, Dora Creek, Marks Point, Seahampton and Warners Bay.

Meanwhile, eight cases were detected in Maitland, including two each in Maitland and Thornton.

Seven infections across Newcastle were found Adamstown, Hamilton South, Mayfield, Merewether, Shortland, Wallsend and Waratah.

Muswellbrook had one case, while Port Stephens reported three, with two in Raymond Terrace and one at Anna Bay.

Cases across the state’s regions were also recorded in Central Coast with 32 cases and three in the Mid North Coast.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.