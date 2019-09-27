Humphrey B Bear Could Be Coming Back To Our TV Screens

If you grew up in Australia, you would be well aware of the iconic character, Humphrey B Bear.



He played an incredible part of our childhood and then he was stripped away from us because he wasn’t wearing any pants.

Okay, that may be a rumour as to why the show was cancelled, but it makes sense… the same thing happened to Fat Cat.

But now, our fave bear could be making a comeback!!!

This week, plans were revealed that the brand creators were pitching a live action-CGI hybrid version of the show.

So yes, it will be very 2019!!!

Here's Humphrey was on air from 1965 and was axed in 2009, which made it the second-longest running children's program in Australia, so it’s no secret that it was loved by people across the whole country!

It is believed that the new version of the show will be pitched to broadcasters next month!

This is what the next generation deserves.

