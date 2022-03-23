Humanitarian Corridors Compromised Outside The Besieged Port Of Mariupol

As efforts to open humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents continue, the Ukrainian president says more than 100,000 people remain in the city living in “inhumane” conditions.

During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s nightly national address, the unwavering leader accused Russian forces of seizing a humanitarian convoy near Mangush, just 20km south-west of Mariupol.

"As of today, there are about 100,000 people in the city. In inhumane conditions. In a total blockade. Without food, water, medication. Under constant shelling, under constant bombing," he said.

"Sadly, almost all of our efforts are sabotaged by Russian occupants, by [their] shelling or deliberate terror."

Councillors from the besieged port, now call Mariupol, the “ashes of a dead land” after it refused to surrender

Furthermore, Zelenskyy reported in his address, that one of the humanitarian convoys was seized by occupants on an arranged route near Mangush.

"Employees of the State Emergency Service and bus drivers have been taken captive. We are doing everything to set our people free and unblocked the movement of humanitarian cargo.”

Zelenskyy confirmed that more than 7,000 people were moved from the Mariupol through humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president said he will continue to work “to push Russia towards peace”.

"We are continuing to work on various levels to push Russia towards peace, towards the end of this brutal war. Ukrainian representatives are continuing negotiations that basically take place daily. It is very hard, sometimes, scandalous. But step by step we are moving forward.” - President Zelenskyy

And if needed, the President said that he is prepared to not join NATO, in a bid to broker a peace deal with Russia.

