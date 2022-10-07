Human Rights Advocate Ales Bialiatski And Ukraine and Russian Organisations Win Nobel Peace Prize

This year’s Noble Peace Prize winners are:

human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus

from Belarus the Russian human rights organisation Memorial

the Ukrainian human rights organisation Centre for Civil Liberties

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Briefing - serving up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you:

Imprisoned Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Centre for Civil Liberties have won the 2022 Nobel peace prize, for their work to document war crimes and rights abuses.

“The Norwegian Nobel committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in the neighbour countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine,” the committee chair, Berit Reiss-Andersen, said.

“They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.”

The award of the prize to Bialiatski was in recognition for the whole Belarusian people in standing up to Lukashenko.

While the Centre for Civil Liberties was awarded for having taken a stand to strengthen Ukrainian civil society.

Finally, Memorial was awarded for championing victims of the communist regime, recognising that confronting past crimes is essential in preventing new ones.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth $1.4 million will be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of the prizes’ creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.