Human Remains Found On Gerogery Property

Ryan Speed with the Border's local news:

Police have uncovered what they believe to be human remains at a rural property in the state’s south.

The remains were found as part of investigations under Strike Force Demetrius.

Strike Force Demetrius was established by detectives from Murray River Police District to investigate the disappearance of William Chaplin, who hasn’t been seen in almost a decade.

Strike force detectives, assisted by specialist forensic officers, police divers, rural crime investigators and the dog unit, executed a crime scene warrant at a rural property in Gerogery early last week (Monday 26 August 2019), with the search formally concluding about midday Friday (30 August 2019).

Officers located what they believe to be human remains on the property and seized a number of additional items of interest.

The remains have been sent for forensic examination.

Murray River Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward said inquiries are continuing into the origin of the remains.

“At this stage we cannot confirm the origin of the remains or who or what they belong to, but we are led to believe they are in fact human,” Insp Woodward said.

“We believe there may be people in the community who have information about the origin of these remains, and we’re asking these people to come forward and speak to police.”

Strike Force Demetrius was established by detectives from Murray River Police District to investigate the disappearance of William Chaplin, who hasn’t been seen in almost a decade.

William Chaplin, then aged 25, was last seen in Gerogery, approximately 30km north of Albury, in early to mid-May 2010.

His family has not seen or heard from him since then and detectives suspect he may have met with foul play.

Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Demetrius investigators is urged to contact Albury Police Station on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police inquiries are continuing.