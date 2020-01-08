Hughesy & Tommy Little Unite For Charity Stand-Up Event

The Melbourne Comedy family is coming together to support bush-fire affected communities, with our very own Hughesy announcing tickets go on sale today!

The event includes a massive headliner of Aussie comedians, Hannah Gadsby, Wil Anderson, Dave Hughes, Judith Lucy, Tommy Little, Joel Creasey, Cal Wilson, Nick Cody, Rhys Nicholson, Nazeem Hussain, Tom Ballard, Denise Scott, Frank Woodley and more who are yet to be announced.

It'll be hosted at Melbourne's Palais Theatre on Monday the 20th of January in support of the Victorian Bushfire Appeal. Get your tickets from 2pm here.

For the latest in National News listen below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.