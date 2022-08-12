Hughesy Tells Us Why Buying A House From The Block Isn't "Overpriced"

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Hughesy, who told us about the house he bought from The Block in 2017 and why it wasn't a bad idea, after we questioned the quality of the houses built on the show.

We noticed that the contestants and tradies are saying things on the show which make it seem like the job is rushed, and think you'd have to be mad to buy one!

So of course, we had to ask Hughesy! And he told us why they're not overpriced...

Missed the chat? Here's what Hughesy had to say about buying a house from The Block:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android