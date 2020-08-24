Hughesy Reveals Whose COVID-19 Results Came Back Positive After Masked Singer Shutdown

Hughesy has revealed the results of his COVID-19 test after filming on The Masked Singer was halted on the weekend.

Filming of the grand finale was shut down after several of the dancers tested positive for coronavirus.

The production team already have the rest of the episodes filmed, so The Masked Singer will still be on TV tonight!

