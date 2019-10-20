Hughesy Receives A Grilling After The Masked Singer Salaries Are Revealed

How juicy!

Hughesy Receives A Grilling After The Masked Singer Salaries Are Revealed

Network Ten

The big day has arrived… the final three celebrities will be revealed on The Masked Singer. Will the Wolf take the crown, or will it be Robot or Monster? We are ready to find out!

Unfortunately for those who don't want any spoilers, the salaries of the contestants have been released. These could be the biggest clues yet and Hughesy was grilled about it as he chatted to The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Byron

 

Hughesy
The Masked Singer
Hughesy
The Masked Singer
Hughesy
The Masked Singer
