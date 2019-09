We are all currently so OBSESSED with The Masked Singer, like truly… it is all anyone can talk about!

It is back on our screens tonight, and while we already know who two people were behind the masks, we are dying to know more.

The Hit Network’s Tim & Jess caught up with Hughesy this morning and they put him under the pump to clear up any rumours about who is behind the masks.



Take a listen below.



Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!