Hughesy Confirms When We Can Expect To See The Masked Singer Finale

The Masked Singer had to end filming due to a mass COVID-19 outbreak across filming crew members, leaving a BIG question mark around when the finale episode would be filmed?

Well, now we have the answer! Hughesy told Adelaide's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo when we can expect to see the grand final on our screens, and yes, it's very soon...

Take a listen below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.