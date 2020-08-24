Hughesy Admits Why The Positive COVID19 Result Was His Fault On The Masked Singer

Unfortunately, despite the onset restrictions and masks, COVID19 has officially impacted one of our favourite TV shows, The Masked Singer.

Filming of the grand finale was shut down after several of the dancers tested positive for coronavirus.

TV judge and radio host, Dave Hughes, aka Hughesy has opened up about what happened on set and how the rest of the season will play out.

Take a listen to the full chat below:

