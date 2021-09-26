Hughesy Accidentally Reveals A Masked Singer!

This morning, the Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Nick were joined by Hughesy to chat about The Masked Singer and he definitely slipped up on giving away some secrets!

Last night was a MASSIVE night of reveals for the show, with one night only Paw Patrol's Rubble joining the show and shocking everyone being Kyle Sandilands!

Not only that, but Atlantis was revealed to be superstar Macy Gray!

But the biggest moment in this chat was when Hughesy revealed something so big, he told producer Leon to shut up!!

Here's what Hughesy accidentally revealed:

