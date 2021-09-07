Hugh Jackman's Father's Day Heartbreak

Hugh Jackman has shared the heartbreaking news that his father, Chris, passed away on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the Sydney-born X-Men star shared a touching tribute to the man he’s consistently referred to as his 'hero' and his 'rock'.

Chris had to raise Hugh and his two brothers singlehandedly after Jackman’s mother, Grace, abruptly moved to the UK in the late 1970s, informing her family of the decision through a telegram.

In an emotional interview with 60 Minutes, Hugh opened up about the impact his mother leaving had on the Jackman family, and the immense amount of respect he had developed for his father during those difficult times.

"I don’t think she thought for a second it would be forever. I think she thought it was, ‘I just need to get away, and I’ll come back.’ Dad used to pray every night that Mum would come back," he said.

"My father is a rock. My father is my rock. It’s where I learned everything about loyalty, dependability, being there day in, day out, no matter what … It’s always about the family."

Our thoughts are with the Jackman family at this time.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: