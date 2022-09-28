Hugh Jackman Is Returning To His Most Iconic Role

JUST IN: Hugh Jackman is returning to his roots and reprising his most iconic role!

The 53-year-old, Sydney-born legend will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as X-Men’s Wolverine; a character which he famously portrayed over the course of seventeen years and seven films (plus cameo appearances).

While 2017’s Logan appeared to be Jackman’s farewell to Wolverine, one person’s persistence has seemingly led to his return.

That person? Ryan Reynolds.

Here's why everyone's talking about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer:

After making his (awful) debut as Deadpool in the (equally awful, yet enjoyable) X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds has maintained his friendship with Jackman and joked about how much he would love to see Hugh in the ongoing Deadpool film series.

With Deadpool 3 being the first instalment for the series since Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, we anticipated a grandiose introduction, but we weren’t expecting this!

Taking to Twitter, Reynolds confirmed the film is in development and that a certain Aussie will be making an appearance.

Catch the announcement:

Will the film continue Deadpool’s R-rated streak? How are they going to explain Wolverine’s revival? Is Hugh finally going to wear the yellow spandex?

All will be revealed when Deadpool 3 hits cinemas on September 6, 2024.

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: