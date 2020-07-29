Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett & Toni Collette Receive 2020 Emmy Award Nominations

The 2020 Emmy Nominations are officially in and we are proud to brag (I mean... say) that a small handful of Aussies have been nominated for their impressive talents on screen.

Despite COVID-19 still looming over us, organisers have decided to go ahead with the 2020 Emmy awards, with SNL comedian Leslie Jones announcing a long list of nominations on Tuesday, via a virtual ceremony.

There are plenty of obvious nominations throughout the list, with Shitt's Creek cleaning up in the comedy category with a whopping 15 nominations, HBO's Watchmen taking out 26 nominations and The Morning Show from Apple TV+ taking out multiple nominations.

Then there's the Aussies!! Some of our favourite faces, including Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette were nominated for various awards in both the Limited Series or Movie categories.

Following a stellar performance in the Netflix produced series Unbelievable, golden girl Toni Collette received her nomination for Best Supporting Actress, while Jackman has been nominated for Best Actor in a limited series for his work in Bad Education, going up against Hollywood heavy-weights Mark Ruffalo & Jeremy Irons.

Cate Blanchett received a nomination for Best Lead Actress in a limited TV series or Movie category for Mrs America, while Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby has been considered for her Netflix special Douglas and Sarah Snook for Best Supporting Actress in the series Succession.

Jimmy Kimmel will be announcing the winners of the main categories on Monday, September 21 (that's Aussie time, so don't get confused) and boy oh boy is there some stiff competition.

Check out the full list of main category nominees below...

Best Limited Series:

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Little Fires Everywhere (Amazon Prime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Mrs America (Foxtel, Binge, Apple TV+)

Watchmen (Foxtel, Binge, Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Uzo Aduba, Mrs America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs America

Margo Martindale, Mrs America

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Louis Gossett Jr, Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll, Watchmen

Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Sequel:

Mrs America (Foxtel, Apple TV+, Binge)

Watchmen(Foxtel, Apple TV+, Binge)

Normal People (Stan)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Sequel:

Little Fires Everywhere (Amazon Prime)

Watchmen (Foxtel, Apple TV+, Binge)

Normal People (Stan)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Drama Series:

Better Call Saul (Stan)

Succession (Foxtel, Apple TV+)

The Crown (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (SBS On Demand, Stan)

Ozark (Netflix)

Killing Eve (ABC iView, Stan)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Steve Carrell, The Morning Show

Billy Porter, Pose

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Brian Cox, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Olivia Coleman, The Crown

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Giancarlo Espositio, Better Call Saul

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Writing for a Drama Series:

Better Call Saul (Stan)

The Crown (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Succession ( Apple TV+, Foxtel)

Best Directing for a Drama Series:

Homeland (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Foxtel)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

Succession (Apple TV+, Foxtel)

Best Comedy Series:

Schitt's Creek (Netflix)

What We Do In The Shadows (Foxtel, Apple TV+, Binge)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Binge, Foxtel)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Dead To Me (Netflix)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Good Place (Netflix)

Insecure (Binge, Apple TV+, Foxtel)

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mr Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Sterling K Brown, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kaye McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Best Writing for a Comedy Series:

Schitt's Creek (Netflix)

The Good Place (Netflix)

What we do in the Shadows (Binge, Foxtel, Apple TV+)

The Great (Stan)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series:

Modern Family (Binge, Foxtel)

Will and Grace (Stan)

Ramy (Stan)

The Marvelous Mr Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Schitts Creek (Netflix)

The Great (Stan)

Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded):

Dave Chappelle, Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Tiffany Haddish, Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

Dave Chapelle, The Kennedy Centre Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (Netflix)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby, Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld, 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

If you were wanting to check out the FULL list of Emmy nominations, follow the link through to the website to find out whether one of your favourites could be up for a cheeky Emmy!

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment News below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.