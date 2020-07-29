Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett & Toni Collette Receive 2020 Emmy Award Nominations
We're in!!
The 2020 Emmy Nominations are officially in and we are proud to brag (I mean... say) that a small handful of Aussies have been nominated for their impressive talents on screen.
Despite COVID-19 still looming over us, organisers have decided to go ahead with the 2020 Emmy awards, with SNL comedian Leslie Jones announcing a long list of nominations on Tuesday, via a virtual ceremony.
There are plenty of obvious nominations throughout the list, with Shitt's Creek cleaning up in the comedy category with a whopping 15 nominations, HBO's Watchmen taking out 26 nominations and The Morning Show from Apple TV+ taking out multiple nominations.
Then there's the Aussies!! Some of our favourite faces, including Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette were nominated for various awards in both the Limited Series or Movie categories.
Following a stellar performance in the Netflix produced series Unbelievable, golden girl Toni Collette received her nomination for Best Supporting Actress, while Jackman has been nominated for Best Actor in a limited series for his work in Bad Education, going up against Hollywood heavy-weights Mark Ruffalo & Jeremy Irons.
Cate Blanchett received a nomination for Best Lead Actress in a limited TV series or Movie category for Mrs America, while Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby has been considered for her Netflix special Douglas and Sarah Snook for Best Supporting Actress in the series Succession.
Jimmy Kimmel will be announcing the winners of the main categories on Monday, September 21 (that's Aussie time, so don't get confused) and boy oh boy is there some stiff competition.
Check out the full list of main category nominees below...
Best Limited Series:
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Little Fires Everywhere (Amazon Prime)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Mrs America (Foxtel, Binge, Apple TV+)
- Watchmen (Foxtel, Binge, Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Regina King, Watchmen
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
- Jean Smart, Watchmen
- Holland Taylor, Hollywood
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Uzo Aduba, Mrs America
- Tracey Ullman, Mrs America
- Margo Martindale, Mrs America
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
- Louis Gossett Jr, Watchmen
- Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll, Watchmen
Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Sequel:
- Mrs America (Foxtel, Apple TV+, Binge)
- Watchmen(Foxtel, Apple TV+, Binge)
- Normal People (Stan)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Sequel:
- Little Fires Everywhere (Amazon Prime)
- Watchmen (Foxtel, Apple TV+, Binge)
- Normal People (Stan)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
Best Drama Series:
- Better Call Saul (Stan)
- Succession (Foxtel, Apple TV+)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- The Handmaid's Tale (SBS On Demand, Stan)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Killing Eve (ABC iView, Stan)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Best Actor in a Drama Series:
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Steve Carrell, The Morning Show
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
- Brian Cox, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series:
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
- Olivia Coleman, The Crown
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
- Giancarlo Espositio, Better Call Saul
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Writing for a Drama Series:
- Better Call Saul (Stan)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Succession ( Apple TV+, Foxtel)
Best Directing for a Drama Series:
- Homeland (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Foxtel)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Succession (Apple TV+, Foxtel)
Best Comedy Series:
- Schitt's Creek (Netflix)
- What We Do In The Shadows (Foxtel, Apple TV+, Binge)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Binge, Foxtel)
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime)
- Dead To Me (Netflix)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Good Place (Netflix)
- Insecure (Binge, Apple TV+, Foxtel)
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mr Maisel
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Mahershala Ali, Ramy
- Sterling K Brown, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Kaye McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Best Writing for a Comedy Series:
- Schitt's Creek (Netflix)
- The Good Place (Netflix)
- What we do in the Shadows (Binge, Foxtel, Apple TV+)
- The Great (Stan)
Best Directing for a Comedy Series:
- Modern Family (Binge, Foxtel)
- Will and Grace (Stan)
- Ramy (Stan)
- The Marvelous Mr Maisel (Amazon Prime)
- Schitts Creek (Netflix)
- The Great (Stan)
Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded):
- Dave Chappelle, Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
- Tiffany Haddish, Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
- Dave Chapelle, The Kennedy Centre Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (Netflix)
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
- Hannah Gadsby, Douglas (Netflix)
- Jerry Seinfeld, 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
If you were wanting to check out the FULL list of Emmy nominations, follow the link through to the website to find out whether one of your favourites could be up for a cheeky Emmy!
