Hugh Jackman Breaks 'Feud' To Praise Ryan Reynolds

One of Hollywood’s most legendary feuds has been temporarily put on-ice.

Hugh Jackman has taken a break from (jokingly) slamming Ryan Reynolds to herald the star for his latest film, The Adam Project.

The Netflix original movie follows Reynolds as a time-travelling pilot who has to save the future by returning to 2022 and teaming up with a younger version of himself.

It’s like an in-between of Back to the Future and Big.

While audiences have generally been divided on how they feel about the film, Jackman is clearly a fan.

The Greatest Showman actor took to Twitter to voice his love of the film and its all-star cast, including his lover/hater Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman and Reynolds have lovingly been at each other’s throats since they worked together on the abomination that is X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009.

Their ‘feud’ has been the butt of several jokes, including a pun in Deadpool and a public cease-fire in an advertisement for Jackman’s coffee brand.

Now bring back the backhandedly wholesome ribbing, please and thanks.

