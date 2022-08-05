Hugh Bonneville Will Give You Chills In This New Thriller Movie Coming To Netflix!

- Entertainment NewsHugh Bonneville Will Give You Chills In This New Thriller Movie Coming To Netflix!
This is creepy af
Love a thriller movie? There's a new one coming to Netflix called I Came By, starring Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville!
I came by is about a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of London’s wealthy elite. When he discovers a dark secret about a prestigious judge, it leads him on a shocking journey endangering himself and those closest to him.
Bonneville plays former High Court judge, Sir Hector Blake, who owns a secret underground room discovered by Toby (George MacKay), and oh my god, the creep factor is REAL! We see Sir Hector Blake say a line at the end that sends chills up our spine.
"I really tried to be kind, but I had this rage that is so liberating, so empowering, do you want to know what happened?" - we're SO SCARED
Check out the trailer here:
I Came By will be coming to Netflix soon, so keep an eye out!
