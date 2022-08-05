Hugh Bonneville Will Give You Chills In This New Thriller Movie Coming To Netflix!

Love a thriller movie? There's a new one coming to Netflix called I Came By, starring Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville!

I came by is about a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of London’s wealthy elite. When he discovers a dark secret about a prestigious judge, it leads him on a shocking journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

Bonneville plays former High Court judge, Sir Hector Blake, who owns a secret underground room discovered by Toby (George MacKay), and oh my god, the creep factor is REAL! We see Sir Hector Blake say a line at the end that sends chills up our spine.

"I really tried to be kind, but I had this rage that is so liberating, so empowering, do you want to know what happened?" - we're SO SCARED

Check out the trailer here:

I Came By will be coming to Netflix soon, so keep an eye out!

These Are The 5 Best Mary-Kate & Ashley Movies! Prove Me Wrong

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android