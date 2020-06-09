How You Can Start A Conversation This World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

On Monday 15th June Greater Shepparton will be painting the night purple to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Around 1 in 6 older people experience some form of abuse, with figures predicted to rise as global populations age.

"While the taboo topic of elder abuse has started to gain visibility across the world, it remains one of the least investigated types of violence in national surveys, and one of the least addressed in national action plans. Elder abuse is a global social issue which affects the health and human rights of millions of older persons around the world, and an issue which deserves the attention of the international community." - United Nations

Around the world, purple lights are used on June 15th to generate conversation on this abuse and neglect.

GSCC will light up the Mooroopna Water Tower, feature trees in Fryers St and High St and the large gum tree in Monash Park to encourage residents "to acknowledge and voice their opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted on the elderly".

Mayor Cr Seema Abdullah stated:

“Elder abuse is a real issue, and we need to continue to raise awareness around it to ensure older people are respected and included within our community. The warning signs of elder abuse may include an older person seeming fearful, anxious or isolated. I encourage our community to keep an eye out for these flags. Most elder abuse occurs behind closed doors, so it is important for loved ones to watch out for signs, listen and offer help. There is no excuse for elder abuse.”

Learn more about this issue at the Council's website.

If you are experiencing elder abuse, or are concerned about an older person, you can get help by calling Seniors Rights Victoria on 1300 368 821, or by visiting www.seniorsrights.org.au. For more information on the services offered to our local seniors, click here.

