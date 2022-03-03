How You Can Help The Flood Crisis Happening In QLD & NSW

Queensland and New South Wales residents are experiencing devastating floods, and if you're looking for a way to help, there's many ways in which you can!

GIVIT is managing offers of donated goods, services, volunteering and funds, including corporate offers, in response to the widespread flooding across Queensland and New South Wales. There are currently over 79,000 items needed in flood-affected areas. You can donate money to fund an item, like nappies, grocery vouchers, dog food, petrol and more.

Donations to the QLD and NSW Floods Appeal will help Red Cross to provide vital humanitarian support to the people and communities affected by the floods. Based on ongoing needs assessment in Queensland and NSW and amount raised, that support may include:

Enabling volunteers and staff to help with evacuation and relief centres and outreach service

Supporting people and communities to recover and to build resilience to disasters

The Salvation Army Emergency Services Team and volunteers are in full operation across Evacuation Centres in QLD and NSW providing meals and comfort to emergency workers and people escaping from the floodwaters.

Fundraise for The Salvation Army and help us support people and families left devasted by this flood crisis.

Vinnies are holding a flood appeal, and you can make a monetary donation to help those in need. $50 can provide food for a family who have been forced from their home, $150 can help with unexpected expenses for a household recovering from a flood, $300 can provide clothing for a family who have been forced to leave their belongings behind, and $1,100 can help those whose homes have been damaged or destroyed to set up again with bedding, furniture and appliances.

Rural Aid provides critical support to farmers affected by natural disaster through financial, wellbeing and fodder assistance.

Deposit funds directly from your account to the Queensland SES Gift Fund Account -



Bank: Commonwealth Bank of Australia

BSB: 064 013

Account: 1000 9235

To deposit funds directly, use the account details below:

Account Name: SES operating

Bank: Westpac BSB: 032001

Account No: 206007

GoFundMe has a list of verified fundraisers for people affected by the QLD and NSW flooding.

If you do find injured and sick wildlife contact RSPCA’s 24/7 Animal Emergency Hotline 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).

If you can help animals without putting yourself in harm’s way, keep them warm and secure until help can arrive, or call your local vet.

Foodbank Queensland needs your help to get emergency food supplies to Queenslanders hit by these devastating floods.

Communities throughout our state have been hit hard, with homes and businesses being completely destroyed. And, most devastating of all, lives have been lost.

Brisbane City Council is calling on volunteers to sign up to the Mud Army 2.0 to help clean up Brisbane from the devastating floods. This clean-up will initially focus on those areas that have received the most damage and have been difficult to access due to ongoing flooding.

The full Mud Army 2.0 will officially join the battle to clean up Brisbane from 4 March 2022.

For the latest news and updates on the flood situation in Australia, catch up here: