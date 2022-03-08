How You Can Help Foodbank Provide Food For Flood Victims

With the devastating flood situations across Queensland and New South Wales, many Australians are looking for ways to help those who have been affected.

Foodbank is providing food and water to those in need during this time. They are packing crisis hampers and delivering them to the front lines to ensure that no one will go hungry.

Donations are the best and safest way to help support Foodbank. This will mean they are able to source food as fast as possible and get it to those who need it most.

For every $1 donated they can provide $6 worth of food.

Queensland Donations

Online: foodbankqld.org.au



Phone: 07 3395 8422

NSW Donations

Online: foodbanknsw.org.au



Phone: 02 9756 3099

Foodbank is one of Southern Cross Austereo's charity partners through our SCA Embrace program.