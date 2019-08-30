How You Can Chalk About Mental Health Tomorrow In Townsville

We have teamed up with the Townsville Suicide Prevention Network to Chalk About Mental Health.

This Saturday from 7am-12noon, we are being encouraged to share positive message of hope and remembrance with chalk at Strand Park and Castle Hill.

Stats show that you know someone, and I know someone with mental health conditions.

Actually, I am that someone and I’m not ashamed of it.

The thing is, mental health conditions don’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, we all have mental health and its important we work on it to prevent detrimental decisions being made.

So please, check on those around you as well as yourself. Let’s come together tomorrow to start a conversation, share our stories and remember lost we have lost.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636

Head Space (Townsville) 4799 1799