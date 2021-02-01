How Would Taylor Swift's Overdue World Tour Look? These Fans Have Figured It Out

We've been lucky enough to get three albums from Taylor Swift but understandably no world tour to celebrate them or belt out the hits at the top of our lungs.

Please enter, Taylor's fans.

While we've not been able to have the ultimate Taylor Swift experience as with previous albums that saw inflatable snakes, light shows, acoustic performances, and special guests, her fans have put together how THEY think it would look and sound, and the result is brilliant.

TikTok star Anthony Lario gave us his version of the FolkLoverMore Concert and it is SPOT ON.

So how about those celebrity special guests? Well, no doubt one of them would be superstar Olivia Rodrigo who Swifty dubbed 'her baby' on Instagram and TikTokker LifeByMichael posted the below, and shortly after Olivia herself gave it the tick of approval by liking it!

Ahh, look we're happy to wait until it's safe to have a Taylor Swift concert but when we do... it will be totally worth it!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!