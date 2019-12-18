How To Whip Up The Most Instagrammable Platter This Summer

Do you have the ultimate sweet tooth, insane cheese addiction or just love LOTS of food? These food platters will sort out all of your summer cravings and must-have snacks for any occasion.

While platters may seem effortless, there's no denying that there's an art behind making them fit for the 'gram.

Thankfully, The Platter Project's creator, Libby Gardner, has deconstructed just how easy it can be to master the ultimate party platter to satisfy everyone’s needs this long weekend!

Step 1: Start with a concrete base

Find a decorative large wooden, ceramic or marble cutting board/platter to display your delicious design. To give a ‘rustic’ look line the platter with baking paper (it’s also easier to clean afterwards).

Step 2: Big - Medium - Small

Libby suggests carefully placing large items around the platter first, such as dips, cheeses, large fruits then add the more medium sized snacks around them and fill the remaining gaps with smaller items to completely cover your platter. To top it off, add some pretty flowers or herbs from the garden to decorate!

Step 3: Cheese please!



Always having a range of cheeses is a must! From soft and hard, local and imported cheeses. Most cheeses are best served at room temperature – remove them from the fridge about 30 minutes before serving and cover with a wet tea towel to stop them sweating. Alternatively, vegan options can be made using dairy free platters.

Step 4: Crunch time!

Breads, crackers and Italian breadsticks are essential or, any of your favourite crunchy gluten-free snacks will work perfectly too!

Step 5: 'tis the season!

Using the most seasonal produce is always best but also checking the weather is vital so you can change your platter to suit guests' needs. Hot and humid weather will often make guests feel like something lighter and cooling, whereas on frosty days, your guests will want to fill themselves with cheese!

Step 6: Toppings!

Colour and texture is important to the aesthetics of any board. Flowers, native leaves and robust herbs like rosemary make the perfect decoration to further entice the senses. Just make sure that you don’t use anything poisonous from the garden and everything is properly washed.

Step 7: Enjoy your platter!

You can watch below to see how the Platter Project plates up!

