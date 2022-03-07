How To Watch 'The Batman's Secret Post-Credit Scene

*WARNING: This article contains potential spoilers for The Batman*

Marvel really has trained us to sit through credit sequences for those sweet, sweet teasers, haven’t they?

While Batman bats (pun intended) for the DCEU, audience members across the globe waited through the entirety of The Batman’s end credits in anticipation of a teaser.

The plot twist: there wasn’t one.

Or at least there didn’t seem to be.

Instead of a full-fledged scene, audience members were greeted with a URL (rataalada.com), a reference to one of the film’s riddles involving a ‘rat with wings’.

When visiting the website, guests are met with a series of questions, seemingly written by the film’s antagonist, Paul Dano’s Riddler.

If the questions are answered correctly, the Riddler rewards the participant with a video file, including footage of Thomas Wayne and several references to other Batman villains, most notably Hush.

So what does it mean? Honestly, we have no idea, but we have to give Warner Bros. credit for keeping us guessing.

