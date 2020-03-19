How To Watch The AFLW Finals This Weekend

With the news that the NAB AFLW will move straight into finals this weekend, fans have been wondering how they can support their team.

The matches will go ahead without spectators in the grounds, but you can still watch from home!

All matches will be streamed LIVE via womens.afl and the AFLW Official App. You can also check on the Foxtel and Channel 7 schedules HERE.

The finals will include eight teams. All finals matches are elimination games, so whichever team is crowned premier will have had to win three consecutive matches.

The first-placed side in Conference A, North Melbourne, will play the fourth-placed side in Conference B, Collingwood, and vice versa with Fremantle (first in B) and Gold Coast (fourth in A).

The remaining two semi-finals are also cross-over matches, with GWS (second in A) taking on Melbourne (third in B) and Carlton (second in B) hosting Brisbane (third in A).

Semi-finals, March 21-22

SATURDAY, MARCH 21



Semi-final 1

North Melbourne v Collingwood

Ikon Park

12.40pm



Semi-final 2

GWS Giants v Melbourne

Giants Stadium

2.40pm



Semi-final 4

Fremantle v Gold Coast

Fremantle Oval

1.40pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 22



Semi-final 3

Carlton v Brisbane Lions

Ikon Park

1.10pm

From there, the winners of semi-finals one (North Melbourne/Collingwood) and three (Carlton/Brisbane) will face off in a preliminary final, with the winners of semi-finals two (GWS/Melbourne) and four (Fremantle/Gold Coast) to do the same.

Preliminary finals, March 28-29

Preliminary final 1 – winner of Semi-final 1 v winner of Semi-final 3



Preliminary final 2 – winner of Semi-final 2 v winner of Semi-final 4

The Grand Final will be held on the weekend of April 4 and 5.

The AFLW finals series was originally set to include six teams and start in two weeks' time, but due to the COVID-19 crisis it has been brought forward.

This was the AFLW playing group's preferred structure – as nominated in a survey conducted by the AFLPA on Monday night – to compensate for the final two rounds being cut.