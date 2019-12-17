How To Use Up Your Christmas Leftovers In The Best Way Possible

Christmas time means family, friends, gifts - and food.

If you were the Christmas host this year, or if you were just given mountains of leftovers to take home, then we're here to help you make the most of them.

Here are some of our favourite uses for leftover Christmas food.

Leftover Ham

Let's keep things simple - a ham sandwich is never a bad idea!

Make a classic Quiche Lorraine using all that ham.

Use it as a pizza topping sprinkled across a homemade base.

Carbonara will make the whole family happy, chop up the ham and incorporate it into your next creamy pasta dish!

Leftover Turkey or Chicken

A pie is a great way to use up any leftover poultry - plus you can usually incorporate your leftover vegetables too.

When all else fails, get a crusty bread roll and combine the turkey or chicken with a thick slice of cheese and some salad ingredients.

Incorporate it into a soup, either a chunky one with lots of veg or a blended soup that will fill you up.

Make stock! If you've still got the carcass, get your biggest saucepan and boil along with any vegetable scraps.

Leftover Vegetables

Take any leftover vegetables, no matter what they are, and mix them with couscous, quinoa or lettuce for a quick and easy salad.

A frittata is an easy way to use up any kind of leftover cooked veg. Just mix up some eggs and cream, and pour it over the vegetables in a pan. Cook until set!

Cheese

Go all out and turn your leftover cheese into an epic macaroni cheese.

Make the most epic toastie or jaffle of your life.

Certain cheeses actually go great in salads, so dress up some lettuce leaves and tomato!

Dried Fruit and Nuts

Mix up your dried fruit and nuts and turn them into a homemade trail mix. This will work for almost any nuts or fruit!

Muesli is another great way to use up these leftovers. Almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, pecans, walnuts, and even cashews can all be mixed with sultanas, dried cranberries, dried apricots, dried apple or other fruit. Just chop up any big pieces, and mix with rolled oats or your favourite grains.

