How To Stop The Murray-Darling Basin From Running Dry

In this week’s episode of The Science Briefing, Cosmos Magazine journalist Matthew Agius breaks down a recent report released on the Murray-Darling Basin.

The new report shows that the basin is unlikely to reach major environmental targets inviting a number of critics to call out the previous government’s management of the basin.

Dr Sophie Calabretto chats with Matthew Agius about how falling short of the nation’s environmental target is likely to impact Australian agricultural practices and whether the environmental target is attainable.

Join Dr Sophie Calabretto and Journalist Matthew Agius as they discuss potential changes to the plan, whether the 450GL target is achievable within the 2024 deadline and whether we should start considering alternatives.

