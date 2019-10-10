How To Set The Radio As Your Alarm With All Your Smart Devices

10 October 2019

Do you miss the days where you'd be woken up by your clock radio playing your favourite radio station?

It turns out there's a lot of easy ways to set hit107 as your alarm on your smart devices. 

Click through to find out how to wake up with Bec & Cosi:

iPhone

There's a simple way to get your iPhone to open up the Hit app every morning! Click here to find out how to do it

Amazon Alexa

Do you have an Amazon Alexa or Echo Dot device? You could be waking up to the sounds of your favourite tunes on hit107 every morning. Click here to find out more

Google Home

Are you a Google devotee with a Google Home in your house? Click here to find out how to wake up with Bec & Cosi

Find out how you can listen to hit107 on your Smart Speaker here.

