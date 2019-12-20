How To Set The Radio As Your Alarm On Your New Smart Speaker

Are you sick of waking up to an annoying beeping alarm every morning? Do you miss waking up with the radio in the morning?

If you're the owner of a Google or Amazon smart speaker, then you can program them to wake you up with your favourite Hit Network radio station. Or you can kick off your day with a catch up podcast from your favourite radio shows like Carrie & Tommy or Hughesy & Kate!

We recommend testing out any of these a few times to check that your favourite station is being picked up correctly (our accents can be confusing!) and make sure that your smart device is connected to WiFi at all times.

Find out more about how to listen to your favourite radio station or show catch up on your smart speaker HERE.

Google Home

This is so straightforward! All you need to do is tell Google you want to set a radio alarm with your favourite Hit Network radio station, what time, and which days. If you leave out any of these details, your Google Assistant will prompt you.

"Hey Google, set a radio alarm for 2DayFM at 7am, every day of the week."

"OK Google, set a radio alarm for Fox FM at 6am tomorrow."

"Hey Google, set a radio alarm for hit107 Adelaide at 6.30pm tonight."

"Ok Google, set a radio alarm for hit105 Brisbane at 8am Tuesday."

"Hey Google, set a radio alarm for hit92.9 Perth at 5am tomorrow."

Here's an example - be prepared for your Google Assistant to read out any numbers in the name of the radio station in a very amusing way!

Amazon Alexa and Amazon Echo

You've got two options with Amazon. You can simply say "Alexa, wake me up at 7 am to [Station] on TuneIn”.

However if you want to ensure you've got it all set up correctly, use the following steps on the Alexa app.

Open the Alexa App on your smartphone or tablet and select Routines. This is important - don't select Reminders & Alarms.

Select Create Routine and then open 'When this happens'

Select Schedule

At Time: Choose the time you want the alarm to go off and press done

Repeat: Select the days you want the alarm to go off and press done

Press Done

Select Add Action

Select Music

Type in the name of your favourite Hit Network radio station or a catch up podcast like Carrie and Tommy.

Select TuneIn as your provider

Press Next

You’re done!

Alexa uses TuneIn to play radio stations and podcasts of your favourite shows, and you'll want to test carefully to make sure Alexa is picking up the station or show you want. If you download the TuneIn app you can verify the spelling of your favourite Hit Network station or show.

Find out everything you need to know about smart speakers HERE.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!