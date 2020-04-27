How To Play The Hit Network’s Virtual Trivia

If you’ve been selected to play Hit’s Virtual Trivia, follow the details below to have the best experience.

While you can play on Mobile or Desktop/Laptop, the most optimal experience is to watch the Live Stream and answer the questions.

You don’t have to wait for Hughesy & Ed to ask the questions; they’ll appear in front of you when the stream goes live.

Step 1

Visit / Click this link https://www.hit.com.au/trivia

Step 2

Press Play on the Video Live Stream so you can hear your hosts, Hughesy & Ed.

Step 3

Enter the Nickname you used to pre-register and your email address.

Step 4

Wait for those glorious questions to arrive!

Step 5

Try to win $5,000! Good luck.

Haven't registered? You can register HERE and we might select you to play next week!