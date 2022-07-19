How To Make Sure Your Dog Is Dressed Appropriately For The Cold Weather!

It's cold outside and we need to make sure our doggies are nice and warm! July is the coldest month on average and things are not warming up just yet, so we still need to keep our fur babies comfy.

Pet Circle Head Vet Dr Teagan Lever's has shared some tips to ensure your dog is comfortable and dressed appropriately for the weather!

Dr Teagan Lever's tips:

When buying a coat, consider your dog’s activity level and their age. For example, active dogs will need thinner layers to ensure they don’t overheat, whereas older and less active dogs may need clothing that is thick and warmer.

Fit is important so make sure jumper styles fit easily over the head and that the coat is not too big so that there is enough room to allow your dog to go to the toilet. When buying clothing for your pet online, it's essential to measure them to get the best fit.

If you have a puppy or your dog is in between sizes, consider buying a coat with adjustable or velcro straps as they allow you to custom fit the coat to your dog.

If your dog gets cold at night, consider dog PJs instead of coats as they are made to be more comfortable for your dog to sleep in.

If you have an active dog that loves to go for walks or if your dog is outside in your backyard a lot, consider buying a durable, washable and waterproof fabric that will withstand dirt and rain, like a raincoat.

If your dog has never worn a coat, jumper or PJs before, put it on for short periods of time when you are home and give them treats and praise once it’s on so they get used to the process of putting it on and wearing it.

Aussie pupfluencers (yes, that's a thing!) have been stepping up their game and stepping out in style in the top winter fashion!

Here's our top winter outfit picks for your doggos:

O'dee Vizsla is wearing Huskimo Coat Mt Buller Navy Red

Lola the Cavoodle is wearing Kazoo Jumper Joey Bottlebrush

Peanut Black Staffy is wearing FuzzYard The Lumberjack Jacket White And Black

Mochapom is wearing FuzzYard East Harlem Puffer Jacket Red

Mr Bertie Brown is wearing FuzzYard Pyjama Heartbreaker

Dustinpup is wearing Huskimo Coat Cardrona Turmeric

O'dee Vizsla is wearing Kazoo Cloud Cable Knit

Mochapom is wearing Huskimo Hoodie Mt Snowy Eucalyptus

Want to check out some more styles for your pup? Take a look here!

This Is Officially The Most Popular Breed Of Dog!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android