How To Make Sangria Ice Blocks For A Hot Summer's Day!
Oooh baby!
Want to keep cool with an ice block but give it a little spicing up? These sangria ice blocks are the PERFECT treat for your Summer BBQ or Christmas party this year!
Here's how we did it...
Red Sangria Ice Blocks
2 parts sweet red wine
2 parts orange juice
1 part soda water
1 nectarine, diced
1 handful of mint, chopped
Half a blood orange, sliced
White Sangria Ice Blocks
2 parts white wine
2 parts apple juice
1 part soda water
1 nectarine, diced
1 handful of mint, chopped
Half a blood orange, sliced
Half a lime, sliced
Add ingredients to your ice block mould, pop in the freezer for 6 hours or overnight...then enjoy!
Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!