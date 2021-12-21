How To Make Sangria Ice Blocks For A Hot Summer's Day!

Oooh baby!

Article heading image for How To Make Sangria Ice Blocks For A Hot Summer's Day!

Want to keep cool with an ice block but give it a little spicing up? These sangria ice blocks are the PERFECT treat for your Summer BBQ or Christmas party this year!  

Here's how we did it...

Red Sangria Ice Blocks

2 parts sweet red wine

2 parts orange juice

1 part soda water

1 nectarine, diced

1 handful of mint, chopped

Half a blood orange, sliced  

White Sangria Ice Blocks

2 parts white wine

2 parts apple juice

1 part soda water

1 nectarine, diced

1 handful of mint, chopped

Half a blood orange, sliced 

Half a lime, sliced

Add ingredients to your ice block mould, pop in the freezer for 6 hours or overnight...then enjoy!  

21 December 2021

Listen Live!
