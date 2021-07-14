How To Make Flowers Last Longer After They've Been Cut

If you love buying yourself some fresh flowers, or if you're lucky enough to receive them frequently, you've probably wondered how you can make them last longer.

I know the heartbreak when your blooms start to wilt, so surely there's a way to keep them fresher for longer. Luckily, I've done some intense research to give you a solution!

Now, the first thing you want to do if you're buying them yourself is to find ones that aren't already on their last days. Take time to suss out which ones look fresh af because that will make it easier.

Then, you want to follow these steps:

1. Put them in a clean vase with water

2. Cut 2cm off the stems on an angle

3. Add a teaspoon of sugar of flower preservative

4. Remove any dead leaves or petals

5. Change the water regularly

6. Leave them in a dry area and make sure to keep them cool

7. Trim the stems 1cm each day

