How To Know If Your Christmas Presents Are Spying On You

Christmas shopping is set to get into full swing later this week, but there's something parents should know: your kids' presents might be spying on you.

The eSafety Commissioner has warned Australians that drones, phones, tablets and even wearables for pets could be avenues for people to spy on children.

“Many toys, games and devices on children’s wish lists can be connected to the internet, so we want parents and carers to be aware of the risks and the precautions they can take,” eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.

“Internet-connected toys and devices can have great educational benefits, but they can also reveal your child’s personal details and location to outsiders and allow other people to contact your child online without you knowing."

